Former UK Chancellor of the Exchequer to speak at Avalara Indirect Tax Summit 2020

LONDON, U.K. — September 3, 2020 — Avalara, Inc. (NYSE: AVLR) will open its indirect tax summit, Inspire Digital 2020, with a keynote from former Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond.

Mr Hammond will draw on his years of experience as a key member of the British Government to set the scene for Inspire Digital 2020. Speakers at this three-day thought leadership event will share insights on the indirect tax risks, as well as the wider business challenges and opportunities, arising from COVID-19, Brexit, EU tax reforms, and global expansion.

Mr Hammond will be sharing his thoughts on what the next few months hold as the U.K. and EU scramble to conclude a free trade agreement. He will also be reviewing fiscal and spending options for governments as they seek to tackle the huge debts being accumulated during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Taking on the role of Chancellor of the Exchequer shortly after the 2016 Brexit Referendum, Mr Hammond took charge of the British economy at a time of unprecedented uncertainty.

Mr Hammond says: “The U.K.’s economy faces a ‘double whammy’ from the COVID-19 crisis and Brexit. British businesses, large and small, will face major challenges over the next 12 months as the economy begins to restructure in response to these twin shocks.”