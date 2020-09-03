Former UK Chancellor of the Exchequer to speak at Avalara Indirect Tax Summit 2020

Spread over three days, Avalara’s summit Inspire Digital 2020 offers a choice of sessions from global indirect tax experts. Attendees can either sign up for any or all of the sessions for free, or they can watch each session on demand after the event.
Day 1: Brexit and COVID-19 recovery
The first day of Inspire Digital 2020 focuses on stimulating business recovery in the current climate as well as what businesses need to do to prepare for post-Brexit trading.
Speakers include: Philip Hammond (keynote); Dr Anna Jerzewska, CEO of Trade and Borders; Chris Giles, Economics Editor at the Financial Times, and Emily Antcliffe, Director of Indirect Tax at HMRC.
Day 2: Making Tax Digital and 2021 marketplace reforms
On day two, attendees will gain essential insight on Phase 2 of the U.K. government's Making Tax Digital plans in 2021 as well as the reforms to legislation in the EU and U.K. for ecommerce and marketplace obligations that will impact businesses in 2021.
Speakers include: Francois Chadwick, Global Head of Tax at Uber; Andrew Daly, VAT Team Lead at Zalando; Dickel Sooriah, VP of Marketing EMEA at Mirakl.
Day 3: Global trading and breaking into the U.S.
The final day’s sessions will focus on learning to trade globally and avoiding tax pitfalls. Speakers will share their tips on how to sell into the U.S. successfully. There will be special sessions on the challenging Brazilian and Indian tax environments.
Speakers include: Piet Battiau, OECD; Lachlan Wolfers, Global Head of Indirect Tax at KPMG; Professor Rita de la Feria, Chair in Tax Law at Leeds University, and Rachel Le Mieux, Partner at BDO USA.
For a full list of speakers, visit avalarainspire.com.