French Finance Bill to confirm VAT rate rises and changes

Sep 15, 2013
Richard Asquith
The 2014 French Finance Bill has been announced this week, confirming a number of already announced French VAT rate changes, including:
Sales tax rates, rules, and regulations change frequently. Although we hope you'll find this information helpful, this blog is for informational purposes only and does not provide legal or tax advice.
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