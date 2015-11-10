Germany VAT changes

Nov 10, 2015
Richard Asquith
The Germany VAT Amendment Act for 2015 has been approved by the Bundesrat, and implemented last month. Changes included:
Sales tax rates, rules, and regulations change frequently. Although we hope you'll find this information helpful, this blog is for informational purposes only and does not provide legal or tax advice.
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