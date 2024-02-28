It’s an exciting time to be in accounting. With technology streamlining many routine tasks, accounting professionals can devote more time to advising clients and expanding their practice. For a growing number of accounting businesses, e-invoicing could be the next frontier.

“U.S. businesses are linked through a global web of interconnected supply chains,” notes the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. And global business is no longer the purview of multinational corporations alone. Per the International Trade Administration, 97% of the 288,000 American companies that exported in 2019 were small and midsize businesses.

Due to the rise of e-invoicing mandates, many companies doing business outside of the U.S. will eventually need to be able to accept, produce, and/or transmit electronic invoices.

E-invoicing and live reporting mandates are already in effect in some parts of the world. All suppliers are required to issue electronic invoices in Brazil, for instance, and all buyers are required to receive them. Suppliers cannot ship goods to customers without first submitting an e-invoice to the tax authorities, so companies unable to generate, receive, or share electronic invoices in the required formats cannot do business in Brazil.

As a trusted accounting partner and advisor, your clients will look to you to help them understand and comply with the world’s complex and varied electronic invoicing landscape.

If you haven’t yet had time to get your head round e-invoices, you’re not alone. After all, there are no e-invoicing mandates in the United States at this time. But given the global nature of business today, it’s going to get harder for U.S.-based businesses to avoid e-invoicing. The sooner you develop expertise in this area, the more valuable you’ll be to your clients.

Read on to deepen your understanding of e-invoicing.