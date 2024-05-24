How to implement property tax compliance automation

For a long time, businesses had limited options for managing property tax compliance. They could handle it manually — calling on in-house tax and finance managers up to their furrowed brows in spreadsheets or relying outdated technology solutions — or outsource to accounting or specialized consulting firms.

Then came advanced property tax compliance automation, offering an alternative that can save businesses time and money. An advanced automated property tax compliance solution improves accuracy, helps ensure your business meets deadlines, and frees your team to focus on high-value activities like analysis.

However, a question most business leaders ask before making any change to their operations or back-office systems is, What are the impacts of adopting a new technology?, or more importantly, adopting a new method for achieving compliance? Even if you know a property tax compliance system is a brilliant idea for your company, you might fear how much effort may be required to get up and running.

Implementation can be a deciding factor when evaluating property tax compliance software. Many criteria must be considered to ensure your chosen solution will continue to meet your needs as your company changes and grows.

Before we discuss the questions you should ask about implementing an advanced property tax solution, let’s define what we mean by a property tax compliance solution and highlight how it differs from the more common methods used today.

An advanced property tax compliance solution is cloud-based software as a service (SaaS) that minimizes data entry, organizes and processes documents, and provides streamlined workflows less susceptible to human error. It automates many tasks that can make manual property tax compliance feel overwhelming, like tracking asset valuations for real and personal property, crunching numbers to fill out returns, keeping tabs on assessments, tracking various deadlines across multiple jurisdictions, and the list goes on and on.

Now, let’s explore some critical questions when deciding on a system.