What is delivered duty paid (DDP) shipping and why it’s preferred

For example, when DAP is used for international transactions, the seller arranges shipping, pays transportation costs, and handles the export process. The buyer handles the import process, pays all applicable customs duties and import taxes, and unloads the shipment at the destination.

This can be a fine option so long as sellers clearly communicate the process and set customer expectations. Or, it can lead to disgruntled customers and rejected shipments when a customer who’s expecting a package to be delivered to their doorstop instead gets a message that it’s being held at customs until they pay all associated duties and taxes.

Shipping DDP is generally the better option for cross-border transactions — at least for consumers — because it requires sellers to handle shipping logistics and customs clearance. The seller typically collects all applicable taxes and fees from the customer at checkout, so there are no unwelcome surprises upon delivery. DDP is the only Incoterm in which the buyer isn’t responsible for paying customs duties and import taxes at the border.

It’s not uncommon for sellers to ship DDP into some countries but not others. For example, a U.S. company with numerous customers in Canada and Mexico would likely benefit from shipping DDP into those markets. The same company may opt to ship DAP for one-off sales into Iceland or Belize, unless it’s interested in growing its sales into those countries.

When shipping DDP, it’s extremely important to identify the contents of each shipment with country-specific Harmonized System (HS) codes. Because keeping up with changing HS codes, tariffs, duty rates, and import regulations for multiple countries requires time and expertise, it may not be worth the effort to calculate and collect the duties and taxes up front for shipments into countries where sales volumes are low. On the other hand, it’s probably worth calculating and collecting taxes and fees for shipments into countries with strong sales, or where a business wants to create a loyal customer base.

Transitioning from DAP to DDP can secure customer loyalty and help grow international sales.