What is delivered duty paid (DDP) shipping and why it’s preferred

Implementing DDP is sometimes as simple as checking a box, but the process can vary depending on the shipping company. Furthermore, some shipping carriers (e.g., the U.S. Postal Service) don’t offer vendors the ability to ship DDP, and some that do may call it by another name. If your carrier doesn’t offer DDP, you may want to consider switching to one that does.
Here’s how to enable DDP with four of the most popular shipping providers:
DHL
DHL Express and DHL eCommerce are two shipping services owned by Deutsche Post DHL Group. DHL Express will ship DDP to any country where that’s allowed (it’s not permitted in some countries, like Russia). DHL eCommerce consolidates multiple shipments into a large container, which can be a good option for businesses with a high volume of international orders; it ships DDP to fewer destinations but is expanding that service.
Where DDP shipments are allowed, vendors may choose to have postage and customs duties paid by the seller (the sender), the customer (the recipient), or a third party. “Recipient” is generally the default setting (aka, shipping DAP).
To ship DDP with DHL, go to the Payment Options section and select Sender under Bill Duties and Taxes To. Then click Update. Note: You must have a DHL account to pay duties and taxes for the receiver.
For DDP shipments, DHL typically invoices the sender after shipment delivery for the duties and taxes it paid on their behalf at destination, “plus a small administration fee.” DHL Express also charges a $15 fee per shipment, in addition to the rate quote, when a third party is used.
See FAQs — Duties and Taxes for more information.
FedEx
Under Billing details on the Shipment details tab, select Sender from the drop-down menu next to Bill duties/taxes/fees. As with DHL, Recipient is generally the default.