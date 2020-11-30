How to tax recurring subscription sales of software and SaaS

Sales tax rules for software and SaaS vary considerably from state to state, which makes taxability complex and difficult to manage: These products and services are taxed 450 different ways across 45 categories. It’s often tough for businesses to determine the taxability of SaaS and software because state sales tax laws haven’t kept up with changes in technology. Just as states determine how to tax one new type of product or service, a new type comes along.

The taxability of software products may change depending on delivery model (physical or digital): In some states, physical sales of software are taxable but digital sales of software are exempt. Where tax applies to digital sales, it can be difficult to determine the proper rate to charge because rates can be based on the location of the customer, the vendor, or even the server.

Custom-built software is often taxed differently from prewritten software or packages that combine custom and prebuilt software. Training and support services can affect taxability too, as can using field sales or support contractors or staff. Adding recurring and subscription sales to the mix further complicates taxability.