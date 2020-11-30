How to tax recurring subscription sales of software and SaaS

Companies that sell software and SaaS need to be able to get sales tax right because they’re increasingly required to collect and remit it.
Sales tax nexus — the connection between a state and business that enables the state to tax the business’s sales — used to be based primarily on physical presence in a state. That changed, however, when the Supreme Court of the United States overruled a long-standing physical presence rule in South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc. (June 21, 2018).
Although physical presence in a state still establishes sales tax nexus, businesses no longer need to have a physical presence in a state for the state to tax its sales. The Wayfair decision authorizes states to base a sales tax collection obligation on economic activity alone. This is known as economic nexus.
Economic nexus laws are now enforced in 43 states, as well as the District of Columbia and many local governments in Alaska (there’s no statewide sales tax in Alaska, but local sales taxes exist). Generally, remote sellers are required to register once their sales in a state exceed the state’s economic nexus threshold. Many states have a threshold of $100,000 in sales or 200 transactions in the current or previous calendar year, but some of the most populous states, including California and Texas, have a threshold of $500,000 in sales.
Although some economic nexus thresholds are based solely on tangible personal property, other thresholds count intangible property or services, including digital goods and services like software and SaaS. Details about each state’s thresholds can be found in this state-by-state guide to economic nexus laws. Taking a Sales Tax Risk Assessment can help you determine where you have an obligation to collect sales tax.
For businesses with a physical presence or economic nexus in multiple states, sales tax can be difficult to manage even for one-time charges of digital downloads or software. Compliance complexity only increases for sales with recurring or subscription billing.
Avalara’s cloud-based tax compliance solution for software and SaaS businesses helps thousands of software companies worldwide automate the costly, manual processes associated with collecting and remitting tax on sales of software products and services.