Due to the enactment of Illinois SB 3362 (Public Act 103-0983), as of January 1, 2025, out-of-state sellers shipping goods from outside Illinois must collect the sales tax rate in effect at the delivery address. Basing sales tax on the point of delivery is known as destination sourcing.

Prior to January 1, 2025, out-of-state sellers shipping goods from outside Illinois collected a single statewide use tax rate of 6.25%.

The base Illinois state sales tax rate is 6.25%, but in many parts of the state, the total state and local sales tax rate is much higher. Local rates range from 0% to 4.75%, so the total sales tax rate can be as high as 11%. There are hundreds of different local tax rates in Illinois.

Given the delta between 6.25% and 11%, it’s critical for affected businesses to update their sales tax systems to account for the new sales tax sourcing rules. An out-of-state retailer that collected the 6.25% statewide use tax from its Chicago customers in 2024 may now need to collect the combined state and local sales tax rate for Chicago, which is currently 10.25%.

Note that Illinois has an extremely complex sales and use tax system. What’s colloquially known as “Illinois sales tax” is actually four distinct taxes in Illinois: retailers’ occupation tax; service occupation tax, service use tax, and use tax. For simplicity’s sake, we generally use the terms sales tax and use tax in this post.

Sourcing rules did not change for deliveries originating in Illinois

Out-of-state sellers should continue to use origin sourcing — collecting the sales and use tax rate in effect at the origin of the sale — when making a delivery from within Illinois. This may be the location of the inventory (e.g., a warehouse on the outskirts of Chicago) or the office where the order was taken.