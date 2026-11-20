While the business could finance a new product with no sales history, demand is harder to estimate. A small test order and customer commitments can reduce uncertainty. Other cash flow may need to cover repayments if the product sells slowly.
Smaller orders, better supplier terms, and fewer slow-moving products can reduce financing needs. Reserving part of customer payments for replenishment also helps. Recurring cash shortfalls may signal a need to reassess pricing, purchasing, or collection practices.
It can be if demand, delivery timing, and collections support repayment. Spoilage and markdowns affect the forecast, and order quantities should reflect what the business can realistically sell before expiration.
Some inventory loans use stock as collateral. Other working capital products have different security requirements. The financing agreement specifies any liens, guarantees, and other conditions that apply. Avalara Capital does not require collateral.