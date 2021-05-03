Kansas lawmakers override veto to enact economic nexus threshold and marketplace facilitator law

The measure also brings Kansas in line with other states by making marketplace facilitators responsible for collecting and remitting the tax due on third-party sales. This applies to marketplace facilitators with a physical presence in Kansas as well as remote marketplaces with economic nexus.
When calculating the threshold, a marketplace should include both direct and indirect (i.e., third-party) sales.
Marketplace facilitators are liable for sales and use tax and transient guest taxes starting July 1, 2021. Beginning April 1, 2022, they’ll also be responsible for collecting and remitting prepaid wireless 911 fees.