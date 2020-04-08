Marketplace facilitators to collect Tennessee sales tax for third-party sellers

Marketplace facilitators are required to collect and remit Tennessee sales tax on behalf of third-party sellers starting October 1, 2020.
Senate Bill 2182, signed into law April 1, 2020, makes a marketplace facilitator liable for the tax due on sales it facilitates for a marketplace seller — regardless of whether the seller would be required to collect Tennessee sales or use taxes had the sale not been facilitated by the marketplace.
However, a marketplace facilitator is not liable for sales tax on third-party sales if the facilitator:
- Made or facilitated no more than $500,000 in total sales in Tennessee during the previous 12-month period (i.e., doesn’t have economic nexus); or
- Satisfactorily demonstrates that substantially all marketplace sellers for whom it facilitates sales are registered dealers.
If a waiver of the requirement is granted, marketplace sellers are responsible for collecting and remitting applicable sales tax.
Additionally, if a marketplace seller has more than $1 billion in annual gross sales in the United States (including gross sales of any related entities, or in the case of franchised entities, combined sales of all franchisees of a single franchisor), the marketplace facilitator and seller may contractually agree that the marketplace seller will collect and remit all applicable taxes. In this case, the marketplace seller must:
- Provide evidence to the marketplace facilitator that it’s registered in Tennessee; and
- Notify the commissioner that it will collect and remit all applicable taxes on its sales through the facilitator, and that it’s liable for failure to collect or remit the applicable taxes.