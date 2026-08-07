Relief activity is real and it’s arriving from multiple directions.

Arizona, Indiana, Texas, and Wyoming, for example, expanded business personal property tax exemptions effective January 1, 2026, in a wave of legislative reform. That’s meaningful relief, but it’s also four different sets of eligibility rules, documentation requirements, and filing considerations for businesses operating across those states.

South Dakota Governor Larry Rhoden signed two bills, SB 245 and SB 96, designed to reduce residential property taxes by funding relief through sales tax revenue.

SB 245 restores the statewide sales tax rate from 4.2% to 4.5% beginning July 1, 2027. The bill specifically locks the 0.3% additional revenue into a homeowner property tax reduction fund to reduce school district property taxes on owner-occupied homes.

SB 96 gives counties the option to levy up to an additional 0.5% local sales tax — also earmarked for residential property tax relief — effective July 1, 2026.

For enterprise businesses operating in South Dakota, however, the net effect is a higher sales tax burden with no corresponding reduction in their property tax obligations.

At the federal level, the One Big Beautiful Bill Act of 2025 permanently restored 100% bonus depreciation for business personal property — equipment, machinery, vehicles, and other tangible assets with a useful life of 20 years or less. To qualify, these assets must be both acquired and placed in service after January 19, 2025. For capital-intensive businesses, this is significant: assets can be fully expensed in the year they’re placed in service rather than depreciated over several years.

But here’s the catch that matters specifically for property tax: federal bonus depreciation has no bearing on local property tax assessments. Local jurisdictions still assess those same assets at fair market value and still expect an on-time return and payment regardless of how the assets are treated on a federal return.