New Jersey repeals sales tax holiday, taxes zero emission vehicles

New Jersey lawmakers have also decided to gradually end a sales and use tax exemption for zero emission vehicles. Per A4702, this will occur in two phases:
A tax of 3.3125% will apply to receipts from sales of zero emission vehicles sold October 1, 2024 through June 30, 2025
The full sales and use tax rate (currently 6.625%) will apply to receipts from sales of zero emission vehicles starting July 1, 2025
“The electric vehicle change is more interesting than the repeal of the sales tax holiday,” says Scott Peterson, VP of Government Relations at Avalara. “Most states are trying to figure out how to replace the tax they lose from vehicles that don’t use gas, and many are doing that by increasing the taxes on electric vehicles. New Jersey’s action now falls into that mentality, and away from the mentality that they want to encourage electric vehicle sales.”
What retailers need to do
Businesses that sell zero emission vehicles in New Jersey must prepare systems to properly tax qualifying vehicles at the 3.3125% rate by October 1, 2024.