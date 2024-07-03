Effective July 1, 2024, economic nexus in North Carolina is based on sales only — not sales volume or the number of transactions in the state. Consequently, unregistered remote retailers selling into North Carolina are only required to track whether they’ve reached the state’s $100,000 economic nexus sales threshold. Out-of-state sellers no longer need to count whether they’ve made 200 or more sales to North Carolina customers.

The 200-transactions economic nexus threshold was repealed by House Bill 228, signed into law on July 1, 2024.