If your business has less than $100,000 in gross sales in North Carolina to date in 2024, had less than $100,000 in sales in 2023, and was registered for North Carolina sales tax because you made more than 200 transactions in the state in the current or previous calendar year, you may elect to cancel your sales tax registration. Note that you must continue to collect and remit North Carolina sales tax and file returns unless and until you cancel your sales tax permit.
You’re also welcome to remain registered for sales tax and to continue to collect and remit North Carolina sales and use tax voluntarily.
If your business had more than $100,000 in gross sales in 2023 or during the first half of 2024, you continue to have an obligation to collect and remit North Carolina sales tax because you exceeded the sales threshold in the current or previous calendar year. The North Carolina Department of Revenue offers several examples to illustrate the new requirements.