Click-through and cookie nexus emerged in response to the physical presence restriction; economic nexus brought it down.

Heavily dependent on sales tax revenue, South Dakota challenged the physical presence rule and the case made it all the way to the Supreme Court of the United States. On June 21, 2018, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of the state in South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc. It overruled the physical presence rule, finding “virtual and economic contacts” between remote sellers and the state to be a sufficient basis for nexus.

To be clear, having a physical presence in a state still establishes a sales tax collection obligation (nexus). However, physical presence is no longer the only way to establish sales tax nexus.

More than 40 states have enacted economic nexus since the Wayfair ruling. Ohio may soon do the same. If HB 166 is adopted, remote sellers with more than $100,000 in gross receipts from the sale of tangible personal property or services in Ohio or at least 200 transactions of property or services in the state in the current or preceding calendar year will be required to obtain a vendor’s license and commence collection and remittance of Ohio sales tax.