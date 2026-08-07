Put continuity obligations into the contract

Every continuity commitment needs to be in the contract before you sign — not agreed informally during onboarding. Service-specific SLAs should be measured end to end, not at the API gateway. RTO and RPO targets need to be defined per function and backed by documented recovery-testing results. Incident notification deadlines, root-cause analysis requirements, and capacity and change-management obligations all need explicit contractual treatment. Critically, the contract must require the provider to notify you immediately of any change to its regulatory status — including any DGFiP review, suspension, or accreditation change — with enough lead time to begin contingency planning.

Negotiate meaningful remedies

Service credits are a starting point, not a sufficient remedy. Negotiate termination rights for repeated or material failures, and for loss of accreditation — with transition support obligations attached. Define how liability is treated for data loss, confidentiality breaches, and compliance failures separately from general service disruption. Require the provider to carry adequate insurance and confirm the scope of that cover. Secure audit rights over the resilience controls that matter most — uptime evidence, recovery test results, and subprocessor arrangements — rather than relying solely on self-certification or third-party attestations.

Secure data portability and audit continuity

Data portability rights need to cover every category of record your compliance position depends on:

Invoice data

Lifecycle statuses

E-reporting submissions

Logs

Configuration settings

Mapping rules

Export formats must be open and documented — proprietary formats that require the provider’s own tools to read are not portable in any meaningful sense. Agree timelines for returning data on exit, and confirm that access continues during the transition period. After termination, evidentiary records must be preserved in a form that satisfies DGFiP retention requirements. Before signing, validate that records exported from the platform can actually be ingested by a successor platform — not just technically exported.

Create a practical exit plan

Define the decision triggers that distinguish remediation from migration — the threshold at which a performance problem or accreditation change becomes a replacement event. Maintain a shortlist of successor providers with pre-assessed integration and commercial terms. Map the technical dependencies that determine migration timeline:

Legal entities in scope

ERP landscape

Supported formats

Transaction volume

Data quality

Current contract exit terms

Plan the operational steps: directory updates and electronic address changes in the PPF, counterparty communication, parallel-run controls, cutover sequencing, post-migration reconciliation, and decommissioning of the outgoing integration. Each step has a dependency. The migration timeline is the sum of those dependencies — not an aspirational target set before the work is scoped.

How quickly can a company switch PDPs/approved platforms?

There’s no universal answer. The variables that determine migration timeline include the number of legal entities in scope, the ERP landscape and integration architecture, the invoice formats and volume involved, the quality of master data, and the exit terms in the current contract.

Emergency failover to a precontracted secondary provider is faster than a full strategic migration — but only if the commercial and technical groundwork has been done in advance. A cold migration with no prior preparation, in a complex multi-entity environment, takes months. Internal readiness is best measured in executable steps with named owners and tested procedures — not in aspirational dates set without reference to the actual scope of work.