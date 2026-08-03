Peppol is a network that enables the secure exchange of electronic business documents between connected participants. A PDP — Plateforme de Dématérialisation Partenaire, now officially referred to as a plateforme agréée or approved platform — is a platform that the DGFiP has officially registered and authorised to handle invoice exchange and reporting under France’s mandate. A provider can hold both credentials, but one does not imply the other.
No. Businesses operating in France must contract with a DGFiP-registered approved platform — that is the non-negotiable requirement. Peppol connectivity may support a wider interoperability strategy, particularly for businesses operating across multiple countries, but it is not a substitute for French government approval.
Not automatically. Peppol certification is issued by OpenPeppol or a national Peppol authority. French approved platform status is issued by the DGFiP under a separate framework. Always verify any provider against the current DGFiP approved platform list — Peppol certification alone does not confirm French mandate compliance.
Yes, if the provider holds current approved platform status in France and supports the e-invoicing and e-reporting requirements of other relevant markets. A single provider with multinational mandate coverage reduces the need for separate country-by-country integrations and gives finance and compliance teams central visibility across jurisdictions.