What Peppol does

Peppol is a network that enables the secure exchange of electronic business documents between connected participants. It works through certified service providers that handle document formatting, addressing, and delivery on behalf of the businesses they connect. Common specifications mean organisations don’t need a separate, one-to-one connection with every trading partner.

The network supports participant discovery and invoice routing, structured document validation, and interoperability across organisations, providers, and jurisdictions. Its scope extends beyond invoices — ordering, catalogues, and other procurement messages can also travel across the network where supported. There are France-specific invoice formats, and B2B and B2G arrangements.

Peppol access points and the interoperability model

A sender connects to the network through a certified service provider or access point. The recipient connects through its own selected service provider. Network rules allow those providers to exchange documents regardless of which access point either party uses. This is the four-corner model — sender, sender’s access point, recipient’s access point, recipient.

Participant identifiers and directory registrations determine how documents are addressed and routed. That is a network function. It is distinct from the obligation to transmit regulated invoice and reporting data to French tax authorities — which is a compliance function belonging to the approved platform, not the network.

Is Peppol mandatory for e-invoicing in France?

No, but in-scope businesses operating in France must satisfy the approved platform requirements under the reform. Peppol forms part of France’s interoperability environment and the DGFiP now acts as France’s national Peppol authority.

That does not make Peppol certification a substitute for approved platform status. A provider marketing itself as “Peppol ready” has met the network’s technical criteria. It hasn’t automatically met the DGFiP’s requirements for French platform approval. Verify both separately.

Formats and standards within the French ecosystem

France accepts three invoice formats: UBL, UN/CEFACT CII, and Factur-X — the hybrid format combining a human-readable PDF with embedded XML. All three align with the European e-invoicing standard EN 16931, which defines the semantic data model underpinning compliant invoices across member states.

Format support is not just about what a platform can receive. It covers ingestion, transformation, validation, delivery, and archival output. Test whether your provider covers the full chain — not just the transmission step.