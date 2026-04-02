For many growing businesses, QuickBooks is the financial backbone. It manages invoicing, expenses, reporting, payroll, and sales tax.

If you’re using QuickBooks Online (QBO) or Intuit Enterprise Suite (IES), you already have built-in sales tax calculation. For many businesses, especially in the early stages, that’s exactly what’s needed.

As your business expands, tax complexity doesn’t just increase; it multiplies. At a certain point, basic tax calculation may not be enough to keep pace with growth.