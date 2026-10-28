Do you inherit sales tax when buying a business?

Before you buy a business, you should plan for the tax implications — including the risks associated with unpaid sales and use tax. This process is called due diligence.

A sales tax due diligence process can reveal the underlying tax status and risk profile of the potential acquisition, and the information uncovered allows you to mitigate risks and move forward (or not) with a plan that aligns with your business goals, assets, and risk tolerance.

Sales tax compliance in mergers and acquisitions can be especially complicated without the help of a professional. Always consult your tax advisor for up-to-date information.

Evaluate the seller’s tax exposure

The first step of sales tax due diligence is to look at the realities of a business’s tax exposure. You should review where the business has operated, registered, collected sales tax, and filed returns. This can help you estimate potential liability and identify exposure periods.

Relevant documentation may include accounts payable, tax returns, audit findings, unresolved assessments, and exemption certificates.

If any jurisdictions have unresolved assessments, a history of requested audits, or incomplete exemption certificates, those issues warrant closer review.

Review the bulk-sale notice and tax clearance certificate

Continue assessing the history and risk profile of a potential acquisition by reviewing additional documentation, such as the bulk-sales notice and tax clearance certificate. The responsible party and filing deadlines for this kind of paperwork vary by state, but here are the basic requirements.

A bulk-sale notice notifies the state of a sale before the transaction closes so that outstanding taxes can be addressed. This is required by many states when a business sells a substantial portion of its assets. If the seller does not want to file a bulk-sale notice, this can be a red flag for tax exposures. However, the notice itself does not reveal specific details about tax or debts.

A tax clearance certificate is documentation from the state (or another relevant tax jurisdiction) certifying that specified tax obligations have been satisfied. This may be required in some states for certain business sales. Even if it’s not required, a tax clearance certificate can provide clarity and official documentation on the tax obligations associated with a potential acquisition.

Both of these should be completed well ahead of closing the sale. If the seller is transparent and cooperative throughout the bulk-sale notice process and you obtain a valid tax clearance certificate, these can be good signs that you won’t inherit undocumented sales tax liabilities in the sale.

You should still be wary of unregistered activity and protect yourself with clear purchase terms.

Address sales tax exposure in the purchase agreement

In the case where a business has outstanding tax exposure or obligations, you can protect yourself from successor liability by structuring your purchase agreement appropriately.

The purchase agreement can clearly outline and allocate responsibility for pre-closing sales tax liability (though it cannot supersede state requirements). Contracts can include provisions such as:

Tax release confirmation from a tax authority that it will not pursue certain tax liabilities against the buyer for transferred assets

Indemnification that requires the seller to compensate the buyer for certain tax liabilities

Holdback funds kept by the buyer temporarily to cover potential tax liabilities

Closing conditions that require tax settlement before the acquisition can be completed

Consult with legal counsel to develop or review any specific contract language in your deal.

Plan for the potential cash flow impact

You can still acquire a business even if it leaves you with successor liability. The overall assets and benefits may be desirable for a variety of reasons.

If the seller doesn’t want to negotiate terms — or if the negotiation still leaves you with some liabilities — you can integrate all aspects of the deal into your business operations as long as you have a clear plan for the cash flow impact.

Purchasing a business may come with cash flow concerns beyond the taxes themselves. An assessment, escrow requirement, or professional fees can all divert operating capital during or after the acquisition. These should be considered as you make your financial plan.

Financing business tax liabilities is one tool you can use to address the cash flow impact. A revolving line of credit through Avalara Capital can help you cover tax obligations or other costs during a transition in which timing matters.