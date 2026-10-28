Do you inherit sales tax when buying a business?

Before you buy a business, you should plan for the tax implications —
including the risks associated with unpaid sales and use tax. This
process is called due diligence.
A sales tax due diligence process can reveal the underlying tax
status and risk profile of the potential acquisition, and the
information uncovered allows you to mitigate risks and move forward (or
not) with a plan that aligns with your business goals, assets, and risk
tolerance.
Sales
tax compliance in mergers and acquisitions can be especially
complicated without the help of a professional. Always consult your tax
advisor for up-to-date information.
Evaluate the seller’s tax exposure
The first step of sales tax due diligence is to look at the realities
of a business’s tax exposure. You should review where the business has
operated, registered, collected sales tax, and filed returns. This can
help you estimate potential liability and identify exposure periods.
Relevant documentation may include accounts payable,
tax returns, audit findings, unresolved assessments, and exemption
certificates.
If any jurisdictions have unresolved assessments, a history of
requested audits, or incomplete exemption certificates, those issues
warrant closer review.
Review the bulk-sale notice and tax clearance certificate
Continue assessing the history and risk profile of a potential
acquisition by reviewing additional documentation, such as the
bulk-sales notice and tax clearance certificate. The responsible party
and filing deadlines for this kind of paperwork vary by state, but here
are the basic requirements.
A bulk-sale notice notifies the state of a sale
before the transaction closes so that outstanding taxes can be
addressed. This is required by many states when a business sells a
substantial portion of its assets. If the seller does not want to file a
bulk-sale notice, this can be a red flag for tax exposures. However, the
notice itself does not reveal specific details about tax or debts.
A tax clearance certificate is documentation from
the state (or another relevant tax jurisdiction) certifying that
specified tax obligations have been satisfied. This may be required in
some states for certain business sales. Even if it’s not required, a tax
clearance certificate can provide clarity and official documentation on
the tax obligations associated with a potential acquisition.
Both of these should be completed well ahead of closing the sale. If
the seller is transparent and cooperative throughout the bulk-sale
notice process and you obtain a valid tax clearance certificate, these
can be good signs that you won’t inherit undocumented sales tax
liabilities in the sale.
You should still be wary of unregistered activity and protect
yourself with clear purchase terms.
Address sales tax exposure in the purchase agreement
In the case where a business has outstanding tax exposure or
obligations, you can protect yourself from successor liability by
structuring your purchase agreement appropriately.
The purchase agreement can clearly outline and allocate
responsibility for pre-closing sales tax liability (though it cannot
supersede state requirements). Contracts can include provisions such
as:
Tax release confirmation from a tax authority
that it will not pursue certain tax liabilities against the buyer for
transferred assets
Indemnification that requires the seller to
compensate the buyer for certain tax liabilities
Holdback funds kept by the buyer temporarily to
cover potential tax liabilities
Closing conditions that require tax settlement
before the acquisition can be completed
Consult with legal counsel to develop or review any specific contract
language in your deal.
Plan for the potential cash flow impact
You can still acquire a business even if it leaves you with successor
liability. The overall assets and benefits may be desirable for a
variety of reasons.
If the seller doesn’t want to negotiate terms — or if the negotiation
still leaves you with some liabilities — you can integrate all aspects
of the deal into your business operations as long as you have a clear
plan for the cash flow impact.
Purchasing a business may come with cash flow concerns beyond the
taxes themselves. An assessment, escrow requirement, or professional
fees can all divert operating capital during or after the acquisition.
These should be considered as you make your financial plan.
Financing
business tax liabilities is one tool you can use to address the cash
flow impact. A revolving line of credit through Avalara Capital can help
you cover tax obligations or other costs during a transition in which
timing matters.