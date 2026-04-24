SII error codes are not just technical messages. They’re signals of where processes are breaking. Without structure, teams fall into a trial-and-error approach — fixing individual records without addressing root causes. Over time, the same SII errors repeat.
The goal is to translate each error into a clear operational response.
How to use AEAT validations to stop “trial-and-error” fixes
The first step is separating error types.
Some errors are technical — XML structure, schema alignment, or connection issues. Others are business-rule failures — incorrect data, classification, or logic. Each requires a different response. A simple decision model helps:
- Blocked submission: Fix connection, authentication, or XML structure before resending.
- Rejected record: Treat as urgent — correct data and resubmit immediately.
- Accepted with errors: Correct data through a structured workflow, not ad hoc fixes.
To move from reactive to controlled handling, teams should define:
- What the error means in business terms (impact on compliance and reporting)
- Where it typically originates (AP intake, master data, ERP mapping, middleware)
- What is the fastest way to fix it
- What control is needed to prevent recurrence
This shifts focus from fixing errors to eliminating them at source.
Error 1104 SII: Common root causes and a fix checklist
Error 1104 is typically linked to counterparty identification issues. Common causes include:
- Incorrect VAT ID format
- Mismatch between country code and ID type
- Incomplete or inconsistent master data
A structured fix approach is:
- Verify counterparty master data
- Confirm invoice header fields match system records
- Revalidate the record
- Resubmit through the correct workflow
Prevention depends on onboarding controls — validating counterparty data before it enters the system.
403 identification error
A 403 error usually indicates authentication failure. Typical causes include:
- Incorrect certificate selection
- Missing permissions or representation rights
- Misalignment between test and production environments
Fast checks include confirming the correct certificate is active and that permissions are valid. Prevention requires ownership of certificate lifecycle — including renewal schedules and monitoring for failures.
[4124] The address does not match the input file
This error points to configuration issues. It usually means the endpoint or service target does not match the submission file. Checks should include:
- Environment alignment (test vs. production)
- Endpoint configuration
- Consistency across integrated systems
Prevention relies on controlled configuration management and testing after system updates.
[1304] A pseudo-attribute name was expected
This is a technical XML error. It typically indicates malformed structure, encoding issues, or schema misalignment. Resolution requires:
- Reviewing middleware transformation logic
- Checking encoding and formatting
- Validating against the correct schema version
Prevention depends on automated schema validation before submission.
Build a lightweight internal runbook of recurring error families
The most effective teams do not treat errors individually. They group them. Common categories include:
- Duplicate invoice identifiers
- Rectification reference errors
- Amount and VAT breakdown mismatches
A simple runbook structure helps identify:
- Error code
- Meaning
- Likely source system
- Fastest fix
- Prevention control
- Owner and SLA
Tracking error codes by volume and by value ensures focus stays on what matters most.