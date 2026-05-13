SII vs. VeriFactu: How to manage both without duplicating processes

Many businesses treat SII and VeriFactu as the same system. They’re not.

SII is a VAT reporting obligation. VeriFactu is a system-level invoicing requirement. They solve different problems, operate on different timelines, and require different technical capabilities.

The confusion is understandable. Both involve invoice data, both connect to the Spanish Tax Agency (AEAT), and both introduce real-time or near real-time expectations. But they’re not interchangeable.

Some businesses must comply with both. Large taxpayers already reporting under SII may also fall within scope of VeriFactu. When that happens, running the two processes separately creates duplication — duplicate data extraction, duplicate validation, and duplicate reconciliation.

The result is higher cost and more risk. The practical challenge is not understanding each system individually but managing both together without creating parallel processes. Let’s explore how this is done.