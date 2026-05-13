SII vs. VeriFactu: How to manage both without duplicating processes

Managing SII and VeriFactu together requires more than compliance knowledge. It requires a system that can handle both reporting and invoice control from the same data.
Instead of running separate processes, Avalara connects directly to your ERP or billing systems and uses a single data flow to support both SII reporting and VeriFactu requirements. Invoice data is extracted once, validated once, and then used to generate VAT ledger submissions and compliant invoice records with full traceability.
This helps reduce duplication and improve control. Validation rules are applied consistently, reconciliation is simplified, and audit trails are aligned across both obligations.
Avalara’s platform uses AI-powered capabilities to analyse transaction data, identify patterns, and help detect anomalies or inconsistencies as they arise. These insights support finance teams in addressing issues earlier in the process — before they impact reporting or create downstream risk.
For example, repeated data errors, missing fields, or inconsistencies between SII submissions and invoice records can be flagged for review, helping reduce manual effort and rework.
The result is a single, scalable compliance model.
Finance teams gain greater visibility across both SII and VeriFactu, IT teams reduce integration complexity, and businesses avoid building parallel processes that increase cost and risk.
This is how compliance becomes manageable at scale — not by adding more processes, but by consolidating them. Speak with Avalara to see how unified compliance can work for your business.