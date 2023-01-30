Tax in a Subscription-based Economy

Having an awareness of changing regulations is key, as is performing thorough research prior to any big initiatives (like adopting the subscription model).
Using a subscription model means changing how you register your business with tax authorities and create tax returns. That’s where Avalara comes in.
Avalara has helped the Software as a Service company Wondersign to remain compliant when trading internationally. Wondersign helps businesses manage multichannel commerce. As the company is based in the U.S., they’ve had to deal with the difficulties of American sales tax compliance from early in their development. However, by using Avalara’s calculations platform and returns solution, Wondersign has been able to expand both throughout the U.S. and internationally.
Additionally, Wondersign has kept its subscription services tax compliant while scaling internationally by using the Avalara-Chargebee technology integration. The Chargebee platform streamlines the invoicing process, while Avalara helps ensure tax compliance.
Proxyclick is another client that Avalara has helped. The visitor management solution of Proxyclick has seen great success in helping companies abide by the necessary precautions surrounding COVID-19. However, Proxyclick has needed additional assistance to make sure they stay tax compliant as they scale.
The Avalara-Chargebee technology integration helped Proxyclick automate its tax calculations, which has proven invaluable as the originally EU-focused company began expanding into the United States.
If you don’t have a background in finance or tax law, consider outsourcing your research to a more knowledgeable partner. Avalara offers research services covering both U.S. and EU tax rules, allowing you to confidently enter new markets without fear. We also offer a range of digital solutions that can assist your CFO with everything from tax rate calculations to filing VAT returns.
At Avalara we have a huge range of digital solutions to help your business understand your tax responsibilities and stay compliant, regardless of where you operate. Click here to view our solutions for U.S.-based businesses (or those selling into the U.S.), or click here for businesses operating in or selling to the EU.
If you’re interested in more information about the modern subscription model (and how to implement it in your business, download our guide on Expanding Into the Subscription-based Economy.