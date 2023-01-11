The two key factors of customs compliance

A Harmonised System tariff code (more commonly known as an HS code) is a six-digit code used to calculate tariff rates for all internationally traded products.

Global customs authorities require tariff codes for the classification of goods and services traded across the world, making HS codes a crucial part of international trade. In fact, 98% of all merchandise sold internationally is categorised with an HS code at some point in its journey.

Assigning the correct HS code to your goods is your responsibility — unfortunately, customs and shipping companies cannot take care of this for you. Having the correct HS code on your goods is also immensely important, as any number of problems can occur if an item is incorrectly labelled.

For instance, your item may be delayed while customs identify it, leading to a late delivery and an unhappy customer. Even worse, items with the wrong HS code are charged the highest possible customs duties, so incorrectly labelling your goods can cut into your profits.

HS codes are created by the World Customs Organisation (WCO) and are standardised internationally. You can find HS code lists on their website and on your country’s government website (for instance, here’s the list for the EU and the U.K.). An important point to remember is that HS codes are updated every five years by the WCO — keep an eye out for these updates to ensure your company stays compliant.

HS codes can be complex, especially if you frequently ship a wide variety of products. As such, it’s a wise choice to automate the process instead of relying on human employees. Avalara’s Item Classification tool uses an AI-based classification engine to quickly categorise products in any industry, from retail to manufacturing. The solution is also easy to integrate into existing systems, minimising any business disruption.

If you’d like to know more, you can read up on the Harmonised System in our dedicated guide: Are HS codes your business’ weak spot?