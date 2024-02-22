For the most part, U.S. states tax what they want, how they want.

While most tangible personal property is subject to sales tax in most states, there are exceptions to that rule. And although most states exempt most services, that’s not the case in Hawaii, New Mexico, or South Dakota. Numerous states tax some types of services but not others.

It’s hard to make generalizations about sales tax laws because generalizations are antithetical to the nature of sales tax. That’s why it’s so important to research the sales tax requirements specific to each state.

Consider the following.

Clothing is taxable in many states, but Minnesota and Pennsylvania exempt most (but not all) apparel, and whether clothing is taxable or exempt in Massachusetts depends on how much an item costs. In New York, clothing is generally exempt from state sales tax but subject to local sales tax in some parts of the state.

While more than 30 states generally exempt food, it can be surprisingly difficult to determine whether certain products are “food,” “prepared food,” or something else under sales and use tax law. Many states tax candy differently from other food, and many tax a Kit Kat differently from an M&M. Arkansas taxes food and food ingredients at a reduced rate, but taxes soft drinks at the general rate, as well as some sweetened fruit and vegetable juices.

The taxability of digital goods and services can also be hard to get right, as some states have yet to provide clear guidelines for these transactions. And since sellers may not acquire a customer’s address for sales of intangible goods, it can be hard to know how to source these sales.

Sales tax holidays are another bugbear, especially in Florida, which has taken to offering a half-dozen or more overlapping tax-free periods. More than 20 states have at least one sales tax holiday scheduled for 2024. If you sell eligible products to consumers in any of these states, it’s critical to know when the tax-free periods start and stop, how sales tax holidays affect layaway sales, and more.

And as if dealing with statewide tax rules wasn’t hard enough, in home-rule states like Alabama, Colorado, and Louisiana, taxability rules for products and services can differ from city to city or county to county.

As you probably know, many businesses are required to collect and remit sales tax in multiple states, including states where they have no physical presence. Any business that meets a state’s economic nexus threshold, which can be as low as $100,000 in annual sales or 200 transactions in a year, must register and comply with all applicable sales and use tax laws in that state. This is true whether the business is based in the neighboring state, on the other side of the nation, or in a different country.

The farther removed you are from a state, and the more states you need to account for, the harder tax accuracy becomes. Hunting down taxability rules is a hassle: State tax websites sometimes don’t update or remove outdated content in a timely fashion, and they don’t always provide adequate guidance in advance of a taxability change. You can ask questions, but getting an answer may take time you don’t necessarily have.

The solution: Avalara Tax Research is a web-based application that provides clear answers to your tax research questions, backed by relevant laws. The solution’s nexus map alone is worth its weight in gold, as it provides at-a-glance sales tax nexus requirements for every state in the Union.