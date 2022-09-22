Where is compliance costing your business (and how much)?

Investing in tax compliance can often feel like updating the structure of a home: It’s not a lot of fun to do and while the end result provides security, there’s no stunning reveal with before-and-after pictures to show off at parties.

But like structural home renovations, putting off tax compliance can lead to expensive (or even catastrophic) consequences. After all, if a load-bearing wall isn’t properly braced, that beautiful chevron tile floor you just installed can literally fall out from under you.



Turning back to tax compliance, it can seem easy to build processes as issues arise. Over time, you manage calculation, returns, exemptions, and so on, in a way that makes sense for your business. Until you upgrade your accounting system or expand into new products or markets; then your process springs a few leaks and you realize you’ve been plugging hundreds of holes and you’re all out of thumbs.



It’s relatively easy to get a price estimate for a comprehensive compliance solution like Avalara. But how do you do a cost-benefit analysis if you aren’t entirely sure of what you’re currently spending on compliance? While they don’t bear an obvious price tag, inefficient processes can be a huge drain on your bottom line and often involve hidden costs.



To give you an idea of what compliance costs, let’s take a look at the processes along a typical tax compliance journey.