Yes. A business line of credit is widely used for wholesale inventory purchases. Because the line is revolving, businesses can draw funds to pay suppliers, repay the balance as customer payments arrive, and reuse the available limit for future purchasing cycles. This creates continuous liquidity without needing a new loan application for each order.
Not always. While traditional inventory loans and asset-based facilities frequently require inventory or assets as collateral, modern solutions like Avalara Capital evaluate overall business cash flow. This allows eligible businesses to access working capital without pledging specific inventory or providing personal asset guarantees.
Businesses should compare the total supplier volume discount against the complete cost of financing and holding the inventory. These costs include borrowing interest, loan fees, warehouse storage, insurance, and the risk of spoilage or markdowns. If the projected gross profit increase exceeds total financing and carrying expenses over the expected sales period, the bulk purchase is financially justified.