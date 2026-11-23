Wholesale purchases reduce unit costs, but upfront supplier payments can strain liquidity until customer receivables arrive.

Wholesale financing works best when funding proven, high-velocity inventory rather than speculative merchandise.

Capturing bulk discounts requires balancing supplier savings against holding costs, interest expenses, and repayment timing.

A revolving business line of credit provides flexible working capital to support recurring supplier invoices and seasonal demand.

Avalara Capital offers eligible businesses an embedded line of credit to manage supplier terms and preserve cash for payroll, taxes, and core operations.

Purchasing inventory in wholesale volumes is an established method for distributors, wholesalers, ecommerce merchants, and manufacturers to reduce per-unit costs and strengthen gross margins. However, bulk orders require substantial upfront capital. When supplier invoices must be settled weeks or months before customer payments arrive, available working capital drops rapidly. This liquidity gap can leave a business struggling to fund essential operational obligations, including payroll, taxes, and facility expenses.

Wholesale financing provides capital solutions designed to bridge this cash flow gap between supplier disbursements and customer receipts. Rather than draining cash reserves to secure inventory, companies can use financing to acquire goods, capture volume discounts, and maintain operational stability.

The central question for finance teams is straightforward: Will financing a wholesale purchase generate enough additional margin or cash flow to justify borrowing costs and repayment obligations? Answering this requires evaluating inventory velocity, holding expenses, and cash conversion cycles.