Avalara Aviator Webinar Series Ep. 3: Meet the Certificates Agent

Wednesday, November 18th at 8 am PT/11 am ET

An expired or missing exemption certificate can turn into real audit exposure. Tax teams manually track, verify, and chase down certificates just to keep that risk in check. For most teams, this certificate chasing eats into time better spent elsewhere. Join us to see the Certificates Agent in action.