E-invoicing in Slovakia

Slovakia operates mandatory e-invoicing for public sector transactions.



Suppliers issuing invoices to Slovak public authorities must comply with national e-invoicing requirements, which are aligned with the EU e-invoicing Directive (2014/55/EU).

E-invoices submitted to public sector entities must comply with the European standard (EN 16931).

E-invoices are typically exchanged through the Slovak e-invoicing infrastructure or the Peppol network.

Public sector entities are required to receive and process structured e-invoices.



Paper invoices are generally not accepted for public procurement transactions covered by the directive.