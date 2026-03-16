In Canada, the requirement to register for Goods and Services Tax (GST) and Harmonized Sales Tax (HST) depends primarily on whether a business is considered a “small supplier” under the Excise Tax Act and whether it is carrying on taxable activities in Canada.

Domestic businesses must register for GST/HST when their worldwide taxable revenues exceed CAD 30,000 in a single calendar quarter or over the last four consecutive calendar quarters. Once this small supplier threshold is exceeded, registration becomes mandatory.

Non-resident businesses supplying taxable goods or services to Canadian customers may also be required to register, even if they have no physical presence in Canada. This includes suppliers of cross-border digital services, platforms, and short-term accommodation. In many non-resident B2C scenarios, no small supplier threshold applies, and registration may be required from the first taxable supply.

There is no general small business exemption beyond the CAD 30,000 small supplier threshold. Once the threshold is exceeded — or if a business voluntarily waives small supplier status — GST/HST registration is compulsory.