Costa Rican VAT rates and VAT compliance

|
Rate
|
Type
|
Which goods or services
|
13%
|
Standard
|
All other taxable supplies of goods and services not otherwise specified
|
4%
|
Reduced
|
Private health services (human and veterinary); domestic airline tickets
|
2%
|
Reduced
|
Medicines approved by the Ministry of Health; private education services not regulated by the government; personal insurance premiums (life, accident, health, travel)
|
1%
|
Reduced
|
Basic food basket items (canasta básica tributaria); agricultural, veterinary, and non-sport fishing inputs, equipment, and machinery
|
0.5%
|
Reduced
|
Certified organic agricultural and agro-industrial products and related equipment and inputs
|
0%
|
Zero-rated
|
Exports of goods and services; government-regulated education services; residential electricity and water supply; terrestrial public transportation; books
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