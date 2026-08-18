Costa Rican VAT rates and VAT compliance

There is no minimum turnover threshold for VAT registration in Costa Rica. All businesses carrying out taxable activities — whether selling goods, providing services, or importing goods — must register with the DGT upon commencing those activities.

Foreign businesses with a physical presence in Costa Rica must register under the general regime. Foreign digital service providers without a local entity may register directly or rely on credit card withholding. For B2B cross-border services, the reverse charge applies and the Costa Rican recipient self-assesses the VAT.

Get more information on VAT registration in Costa Rica.