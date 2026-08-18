Costa Rican VAT registration

In Costa Rica, there is no minimum turnover threshold for VAT registration. Any individual or legal entity that habitually or incidentally sells movable property, provides services, or imports goods in Costa Rica is required to register as a VAT taxpayer with the Ministry of Finance (Ministerio de Hacienda). Registration obligations arise from the nature of the taxable activity rather than from reaching a specific revenue level.



Businesses may be registered under one of two regimes:

The general IVA regime , which covers the majority of businesses and requires monthly VAT returns, the full input VAT credit mechanism, and mandatory electronic invoicing (e-invoices).

which covers the majority of businesses and requires monthly VAT returns, the full input VAT credit mechanism, and mandatory electronic invoicing (e-invoices). The Simplified Tax Regime (Régimen de Tributación Simplificada, RST), available to qualifying small businesses engaged in specific activities defined by the tax authority. The simplified regime covers both IVA and income tax obligations and operates on a quarterly filing basis. Businesses registered under the RST are exempt from the obligation to issue e-invoices for their operations.



For nonresident businesses, the position depends on the nature of their activities:

Foreign companies with a physical presence or permanent establishment in Costa Rica must register under the general IVA regime.

Foreign businesses supplying digital services or intangible goods to recipients in Costa Rica — where the service is consumed within the national territory — must either register directly with the General Directorate of Taxation ( Dirección General de Tributación , DGT) and collect and remit IVA at 13%, or opt for withholding IVA, under which Costa Rican credit card issuers and financial institutions withhold and remit the tax on their behalf.

For B2B supplies of services or intangible goods by nonresident providers not registered in Costa Rica, the reverse charge mechanism applies: the Costa Rican recipient is responsible for self-assessing and declaring the applicable IVA.



The tax authority may automatically register individuals or entities that have not completed the registration process voluntarily.