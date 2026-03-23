California marketplace inventory creates franchise tax nexus

Marketplace sellers have learned, often the hard way, that marketplace inventory in California establishes physical presence and a sales and use tax obligation in the state for the marketplace seller. According to the California Office of Tax Appeals, marketplace inventory in the state may also make marketplace sellers liable for California franchise tax and income tax.

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Marketplace inventory can trigger multiple tax obligations that are difficult to track manually. As businesses expand across states and marketplaces, tracking where inventory is stored — and how that impacts franchise, income, and sales tax — becomes increasingly complex and time-consuming.

Tax agencies share information about taxpayers. After learning from the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration (CDTFA) that out-of-state sellers had marketplace inventory in California, the California Franchise Tax Board (FTB) held them liable for California franchise tax and income tax.

The California Office of Tax Appeals (OTA) has found two separate out-of-state businesses to be liable for the state’s minimum franchise tax — and in one case income tax — based on their participation in Amazon’s Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) program.

In OTA Case No. 230613542, the OTA agreed with the California Franchise Tax Board (FTB) that participation in the FBA program in 2019 established nexus and a tax obligation for a Delaware LLC based in Florida. Therefore, the LLC is liable for California’s minimum LLC tax of $800 for 2019, plus applicable penalties and interest. The LLC tax is like franchise tax and filed with the FTB.

An LLC “doing business” in California is required to file an annual LLC tax of $800 for the privilege of doing business in the state. Doing business is defined as “actively engaging in any transaction for the purpose of financial or pecuniary gain or profit,” which includes, but isn’t limited to, meeting certain nexus thresholds for payroll, property, or sales. In this particular case, marketplace inventory in the state created the LLC tax obligation.

In OTA Case No. 230212546, the OTA found a Pennsylvania-based corporation that sells clothing through Amazon’s FBA program to be liable for the state’s minimum franchise tax ($800) and minimum income tax (also $800), plus applicable penalties and interest, for 2019.

The facts of this matter are similar but different. In December 2018, the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration (CDTFA) informed the business that it met the definition of a retailer engaged in business in the state for sales and use tax purposes because it had inventory stored in Amazon fulfillment centers in California. This was before California had economic nexus and marketplace facilitator laws.

The clothing seller registered with the CDTFA and reported about $9,400 in California sales for 2019. It indicated at the time that it “possessed and relied upon Amazon sales and inventory reports or other information to file the return.”

Storing inventory and making sales in California satisfies the criteria of “actively engaging in any transaction for the purpose of financial or pecuniary gain or profit” for franchise tax and income tax purposes, according to the OTA.