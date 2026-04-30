US sales tax nexus for UK ecommerce sellers: A multistate compliance guide

Coming from a VAT system, it’s natural to think if the sale isn’t taxable, it shouldn’t count. But most U.S. states measure thresholds using total (gross) sales into the state. Some states include exempt sales and some include sales made through registered marketplace facilitators.
In most cases, sales tax obligations start from the point you cross a nexus threshold — not before. This means you’re generally required to begin collecting and remitting tax on future sales once the threshold is exceeded. However, if your business had a physical presence (such as inventory in a state) or delayed registering after crossing the threshold, tax authorities may assess liability for prior periods. That’s why it’s important to monitor thresholds closely and act promptly when they’re triggered.
Indirect taxes are often described as regressive. Everyone pays roughly the same rate on purchases, but lower-income consumers spend a higher share of their income on those purchases. For ecommerce companies, the focus becomes customer experience. This becomes particularly relevant when expanding into the U.S., where sales tax is typically added at checkout and varies by location. Unlike VAT, which is usually included in the advertised price, sales tax can change the final amount a customer pays — making accurate tax calculation essential.
U.K. companies don’t typically pay U.S. sales tax themselves but they may be required to collect and remit it on behalf of U.S. customers. If your business creates sales tax nexus in a state (through sales volume or physical presence), you must register, charge the correct sales tax at checkout, and pass it to the relevant tax authority. Automating sales and use tax compliance with agentic AI can help your business reduce risk.