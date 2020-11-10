Are you ready for a holiday season like no other? 10 tips for successful selling

2020 has been a heck of a year, and more challenges lie ahead as COVID-19 cases rise and restrictions on in-person commerce reemerge. Yet ecommerce is thriving; online sales are projected to increase by more than 35% this holiday season, to nearly $190.5 billion in the United States alone. It appears that when the going gets tough, the tough shop.

Ecommerce is expected to account for approximately 30% of holiday sales worldwide*. In the U.S., roughly 71% of adults say they’ll do more than half of their holiday shopping digitally. That’s exciting news for ecommerce businesses, but it means you’ll have to be at the top of your game.

What can you do to help your ecommerce store succeed during the unprecedented holiday shopping season to come? Read on.