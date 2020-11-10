Are you ready for a holiday season like no other? 10 tips for successful selling

Returns happen every holiday season. With more people shopping online in 2020, including many consumers who would rather be physically pulling items off the shelf, product returns could increase. It’s therefore essential to have a system in place to process returns quickly and efficiently, and to refund any sales tax that needs to be refunded.
As you prepare for this unprecedented shopping season, it’s important to consider how ecommerce growth will impact sales tax compliance. Avalara’s 10 tips for successful selling in a holiday season like no other includes advice from industry experts and tips to help you boost sales, satisfy customers, and understand sales tax implications. Get the guide.
*All statistics come from the report.