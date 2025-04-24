Enhanced Avalara for Shopify integration gives merchants greater control over tax compliance

The new Avalara for Shopify integration makes it easier to automate end-to-end tax compliance for more Shopify merchants, regardless of their Shopify plan.
Omnichannel commerce, global sales, and changing regulations can make tax compliance more difficult for ecommerce businesses. The practice of selling locally in just one neighborhood, city, or state is long gone; retailers have the technology and tools to build and launch a website and reach customers all over the world.
As technology advancements enable rapid growth, government regulations and compliance requirements can complicate business operations. Ecommerce businesses must be adequately prepared to handle expanding tax compliance requirements as they enter new markets, sell through new channels, or offer a new type of product.
Thus, a partnership between Avalara and Shopify was born. We’ve been helping ease the burden of tax compliance for Shopify merchants for 10 years now.
Tax compliance automation software and the powerful ecommerce engine behind Shopify have been helping customers like Thread Wallets, ICONIC London, and MiiR manage tax compliance while their business grows.