Enhanced Avalara for Shopify integration gives merchants greater control over tax compliance

Existing users of Avalara AvaTax for Shopify Plus are encouraged to upgrade to Avalara for Shopify through a limited-time special offer before April 30, 2025, the Shopify deprecation date. To ensure a smooth transition and avoid disruption to your business, follow our step-by-step migration guide and watch the on-demand webinar for answers to commonly asked questions. Our team is also available to answer questions and help you plan your upgrade, just reach out here.

“We know how important it is for businesses to maintain continuity and avoid risk, particularly in today’s dynamic environment,” said Meg Higgins, SVP, Global Partners at Avalara. “Avalara is working closely with Shopify merchants using our legacy integration to help ensure a smooth migration to Avalara for Shopify, their best option for comprehensive tax compliance.”

If you haven’t used Avalara with your Shopify store before, please reach out to our team here.