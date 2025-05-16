Understanding your U.S. sales and use tax liabilities is critical when entering the U.S. market. U.S. sales and use tax is a different proposition for European businesses used to dealing with value-added tax (VAT). VAT is a consumption tax charged at each stage of the supply chain. It’s set at a national level and maintains fairly consistent rates with little variance between countries with VAT systems.

U.S. sales and use tax is very different. It’s charged only to the final consumer, but that doesn’t make things simpler. There are more than 12,000 U.S. sales and use tax jurisdictions with varying rates, requirements, and thresholds. These rates aren’t set at a national level and can change much more frequently than VAT or GST rates. For example, in 2023 there were 11,192 sales and use tax rate changes in the U.S. This makes manual monitoring of the rates and rules almost impossible.

Even if you’re selling to just a handful of customers within the same U.S. state, each one may need to be charged different rates of U.S. sales and use tax depending on where they’re based and the items purchased. As you reach more customers, especially in other states, the complexity multiplies. Throw in the fact that some states do not charge U.S. sales and use tax at all (Alaska, Delaware, Montana, New Hampshire, Oregon), and your chances of charging the correct rates on every sale are slim.

It’s also important to understand the role of consumer use tax. While typically owed by the buyer when sales tax isn’t collected, it can become a liability for your international business if you have U.S.-based operations or staff using goods or services purchased without tax. Even with no physical presence, licensing software or tools accessed by users in the U.S. could trigger use tax obligations depending on the state. Knowing when and where this applies can help prevent unexpected compliance issues.