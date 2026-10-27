How to prepare for the cost of a sales tax audit

A sales tax audit can cost a company thousands of dollars. The exact cost depends on the relevant tax jurisdictions, the number of expired or valid tax exemption certificates, and accrued interest or additional penalties. Staffing costs and opportunity costs can add to the overall financial pinch a company feels after an audit assessment.
An assessment is like the bill at the end of a sales tax audit. It will outline all the money owed and the payment schedule. Owed money can include unpaid back tax, accrued interest, and any assigned penalties for identified noncompliance. Exact details and format may vary depending on which tax jurisdiction completes the audit.
It depends. If company reserves have sufficient funds to pay for the audit without taking away from other important business interests, that may be a good option. In many cases, alternative options like financing can give your company more flexibility for responding to audit assessments.