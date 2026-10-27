How to prepare for the cost of a sales tax audit

The potential financial impact of a sales tax audit breaks down into:

Potential liabilities from back taxes or unresolved exemption certificates

Adjacent costs that result from diverting business funds or hours to the audit assessment

To estimate your potential liabilities, you need to know the relevant jurisdictions your company operates under and where you have nexus. If you understand your potential liabilities, you’re better prepared to minimize them, and you’re also poised to correct expired certificates or other errors.

Each state has unique requirements for sales tax exemption certificates and expiration timelines. Each state also has unique tables for interest accrual and fees for noncompliance or other penalty categories. Consult your tax advisor to determine what obligations and penalties for noncompliance may apply in your jurisdictions.

The workflow and time dedicated to an audit can create even more financial impact than most organizations realize. Staffing hours can be diverted to auditing efforts — sometimes for weeks — which can add up to a significant amount. Hiring outside assistance from a tax or audit professional may add to the cost.

The earlier you understand the potential costs of an audit, the more time you have to evaluate your reserves and compare funding options to pay for an assessment, should one come due.