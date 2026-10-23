It depends on the state. Some states don’t charge a fee for a sales tax permit, while others may have registration or related business fees. You’ll also want to account for the time and resources your team needs to complete registration and set up your tax processes.
Yes. If your business established nexus and was required to collect sales tax but didn’t, you may be liable for the tax that should have been collected. Depending on the circumstances and the state, interest and penalties may also apply.
Potential costs include registration, tax system setup, internal administrative work, ongoing filing and remittance, and remediation if you discover that you should have been collecting tax earlier.
Monitor sales against state-specific thresholds, estimate potential nexus-related costs, and include them in your expansion and cash-flow forecasts. It’s also helpful to model what happens if several states trigger nexus within a short period.
Avalara’s Know your nexus guide provides a broader look at nexus and sales tax obligations. You can also learn What triggers sales tax obligations for small businesses.