Expanding into a new state is an exciting step for a growing business. It can also bring new sales tax obligations that aren’t always easy to anticipate.

As you reach more customers, you may establish sales tax nexus in states where you previously had no obligations. When expansion happens quickly, those obligations can arise in several states at once, adding new costs and cash-flow considerations.

A little planning can make those costs easier to anticipate and manage. Here’s what finance teams should consider as they plan for growth.