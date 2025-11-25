Businesses can establish nexus through:

Physical presence (physical nexus)

Sales activity or revenue (economic nexus)

Relationships to in-state affiliates (affiliate nexus)

Online referrals or links from in-state entities (click-through nexus)

Physical presence and economic activity are the most common nexus triggers.

Activities that trigger physical nexus

If you have inventory, operations, or people in a state, you likely have physical presence nexus for sales tax. According to the Washington State Department of Revenue, “Physical presence is a nexus standard that requires only more than the slightest presence.”

You can create physical nexus if you:

Have employees or contractors in the state (including remote staff)

Have real or tangible property in the state (including inventory in a marketplace fulfillment center)

Make deliveries using your own vehicles or staff in the state (not by mail or common carrier)

Participate in business events or trade shows in the state

It’s important to note that nexus requirements vary by state. For instance, while marketplace inventory generally doesn’t establish nexus in New York or Texas, inventory can create nexus in California and New Jersey. Though marketplace facilitators are generally required to collect and remit sales tax on behalf of third-party sellers, marketplace sellers can have other sales tax obligations.

Activities that trigger economic nexus

Economic nexus is created when a company with no physical tie to a state reaches a certain level of economic activity in that state. It’s a common nexus trigger for online sellers, mail-order businesses, and other companies that make remote sales.

The U.S. Supreme Court authorized states to tax remote sales in 2018 with its decision in South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc., and today, all states with a general sales tax have an economic nexus law. In Alaska, one of the states with no statewide sales tax, many cities and boroughs enforce economic nexus for local sales tax.

Every state’s economic nexus law provides an exception for businesses with sales in the state that are beneath a certain economic nexus threshold. Nevertheless, economic nexus laws can impact small businesses because the thresholds used by many states are relatively low. The most common state economic nexus thresholds are $100,000 in sales, and $100,000 in sales or 200 transactions.

Bear in mind that economic nexus laws are subject to change. For instance, numerous states have dropped their 200-transactions threshold.

Affiliate nexus

Affiliate nexus is created when an out-of-state business has certain ties to in-state entities that help the remote seller establish or maintain business in the state. As with economic nexus, a business usually needs to generate a certain amount of sales in the state through their affiliates for affiliate nexus to apply.

Click-through nexus

Click-through nexus is created when an out-of-state business 1) receives referrals from a third-party seller or other agent located in the state, and 2) makes a certain volume of sales from such referrals. About 15 states have click-through nexus laws.

Exempt sales don’t exempt you from tax compliance

Sales tax nexus laws can affect any business selling taxable goods or services in a state with a sales tax, including small businesses that primarily make exempt sales.

You shouldn’t collect sales tax on transactions that are exempt from sales tax. However, where you have nexus, you may be required to register for a sales tax permit, validate exempt transactions, and file sales tax returns even if all your transactions in that state are exempt. Most states include exempt sales in their economic nexus thresholds.

And, of course, you’re required to register for sales tax if you sell taxable goods or services in a state where you have a physical presence.