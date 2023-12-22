How global tax teams are saving time and money with automation

As noted above, managing payroll, producing financial statements, and managing receivables and payables are the three tasks most likely to be automated, according to the Hanover study. And guess what? Per the survey, these are three tasks tax and finance departments tend to handle efficiently.
Few of the business leaders surveyed have automated any aspect of exemption certificate management, and just 3% of accounting, tax, and finance professionals have fully automated exemption certificate management. And wouldn’t you know it? Survey respondents, especially in North America, identified exemption certificate management as the least efficient activity for their tax/finance teams.
Coincidence? Probably not.
Many of the business leaders who participated in the survey seem to recognize the benefits of automation. Hanover found that 71% of the survey respondents are investing in more tools and solutions to become more efficient overall, while about half are automating and optimizing processes, increasing cross-team collaboration, and offering more training.
As for tax and finance teams specifically, 69% are investing in technology to close efficiency gaps, while 45% are automating and optimizing processes.
Survey methodology
In June 2023, Hanover Research surveyed nearly 400 managers, directors, vice presidents, and C-suite executives at companies based in Canada, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden, the United Kingdom, and the United States. More than half (57%) of those surveyed work for organizations with 1,000 or more employees, and 49% are at companies whose tax/finance departments have more than 21 employees. Most of the businesses participating in the survey sell internationally.
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