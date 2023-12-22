How global tax teams are saving time and money with automation

The survey shows many respondents still handle a host of tasks entirely manually or mostly manually. Yet increasingly, they’re finding it pays to automate.

Managing payroll, producing financial statements, and managing receivables and payables are the tasks most likely to be automated. This should come as no surprise. It’s been possible to automate payroll services for decades, and automation can reportedly reduce payroll processing costs significantly. Automating the management of accounts payable and accounts receivable can cut down on tedious data entry tasks, improving accuracy while saving companies time and money.

Reconciliations, researching and calculating tax rates by jurisdiction, and preparing and filing sales tax returns were more likely to be managed manually, according to the Hanover survey. But a growing number of companies are discovering the benefits of automating these necessary and time-consuming processes.

Take Bottomline Technologies, an Avalara customer that provides software-as-a-service solutions for domestic and international payments, cash management, regulatory compliance, and other essential tasks. Before implementing Avalara’s tax compliance suite, Bottomline struggled to keep up with ever-changing sales tax rates at multiple regional and local jurisdiction levels. “The process was very manual and time-consuming,” explains Courtney Sullivan, the company’s tax accountant. “Having to Google an exact address to find all of the applicable tax rates is a big pain, and keeping up with the constant rate changes is very hard to do manually. You’re climbing a mountain that keeps growing.”

Back-end compliance tasks can be equally burdensome, especially for companies that do business internationally. “The last thing I want to do is to spend my precious time doing things like booking tax debits and credits in our accounting records,” explains Jason Macatangay, Chief Financial Officer of Threadless, a global ecommerce marketplace and Avalara customer. Macatangay also appreciates the support Avalara provides with international sales tax collection, customs and duties, and the like. “Being able to offer the added convenience of collecting those taxes and duties up front is a nice enhancement for that customer set.”

This table shows which key tax and finance activities have been automated by the survey respondents, and which are still handled manually.