How selling through multiple channels can impact sales tax obligations

There are good reasons to focus on one sales channel, and some even better reasons to sell through multiple channels. Retailers capable of reaching consumers where they’re most comfortable are better able to foster brand awareness and loyalty. Those that allow consumers to seamlessly browse by phone or social media platform will get more eyes on their products. And the more places a person can click “buy,” the more often “buy” will be clicked.

During a normal year, a brick-and-mortar store may get enough foot traffic to cover expenses and then some. But the events of 2020 exposed the fragility of relying on in-store sales. Within weeks or months of watching the ball drop, nonessential businesses in many parts of the country and world were forced to shutter or operate under severely restricted circumstances. The number of feet crossing the threshold of even the most heavily visited stores dwindled alarmingly or stopped altogether.

Foot traffic has bounced back: Retail sales in March 2021 were nearly 18% higher than in March 2020, and National Retail Federation Chief Economist Jack Kleinhenz finds the data “confirms reports that people are going out and spending and that in-store traffic has picked up.” Yet lessons from the pandemic — the limitations of physical stores — won’t soon be forgotten. For many retailers, growth hinges on ecommerce and making the most of the opportunities the internet provides.

One such opportunity is buy online pickup in store, or BOPIS.