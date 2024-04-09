Is my business a marketplace? What does that mean for sales tax?

Generally speaking, businesses have an obligation to register with the tax authority then collect and remit sales tax in states where they have sales tax nexus. This is true for online marketplaces as well as other online sellers.

There are several ways for a business to establish sales tax nexus with a state:

Physical presence in a state (physical presence nexus)

Economic activity in a state (economic nexus)

Ties to affiliates in the state (affiliate nexus)

Online referrals originating in the state (click-through nexus)

Businesses usually have physical presence nexus with their home states but may create nexus from one of the ways listed above and need to collect sales tax on out-of-state sales as well.

Storing inventory in a state or making deliveries in a state can give a business physical presence nexus, as can having employees in the state even temporarily. Making as little as $100,000 in sales or 200 separate transactions in a state in a year can give an out-of-state seller economic nexus. With thresholds that low, it doesn’t take long for even an emerging marketplace to establish sales tax nexus with one or more states.

Sales tax nexus is something all businesses need to be aware of. Marketplace facilitators need to keep marketplace facilitator laws top of mind as well. Marketplace facilitators are obligated to collect and remit sales tax in all 45 states with a general sales tax, plus Puerto Rico, Washington D.C., and some jurisdictions in Alaska.

The specifics of each state’s marketplace facilitator law are unique: Some states consider food delivery platforms to be marketplaces for sales tax purposes, for example, while others don’t. Yet all marketplace facilitator laws require businesses meeting the definition of a marketplace facilitator to collect and remit sales tax for all transactions made through the platform — so long as the marketplace has sales tax nexus with the state.

So.

If you have an online store, you need to understand who’s responsible for sales tax. Ecommerce platforms are not required to collect and remit sales tax for businesses that use the platform, so if you operate your own online store, you’re on the hook for sales tax in states where you have nexus. If you sell through a marketplace, you need to know if your online marketplace handles sales tax for you, and whether you’re required to register and file returns as well.

And if you’re operating a marketplace yourself, you need to know where you’re subject to marketplace facilitator laws and required to take care of sales tax for your third-party sellers. This is true whether you use drop shipping in your marketplace transactions or pick, pack, and ship orders yourself.

Most marketplace facilitator laws don’t reference drop shipping, so if you’re operating a marketplace and relying on drop shipping to get goods into consumers’ hands, you may need to do some research. (Kudos to California for explaining how drop shipping fits into marketplace transactions and sales tax obligations.)