Is my business a marketplace? What does that mean for sales tax?

Sales tax is a key consideration for online marketplaces, but it’s not the only tax or compliance issue marketplace providers need to consider.
For instance, certain marketplace providers are required to report and remit franchise tax in Texas. And marketplace facilitators registered with California must collect, report, and pay the California Battery Fee or other applicable fees on certain retail sales.
The INFORM Consumers Act, which took effect in June 2023, requires online marketplaces to protect consumers from counterfeit, unsafe, and stolen goods. To that end, marketplaces must collect and verify certain information from high-volume sellers, provide “clear and conspicuous” reporting options for customers, and comply with data privacy and security requirements. For more details, read INFORM Consumers Act creates new compliance requirements for online marketplaces.
Marketplace facilitators also need to brace themselves for the new 1099 reporting thresholds.
The 1099 is a tax form documenting payments to a business, individual, or entity that isn’t an employee. The payer (in our case, the marketplace facilitator) fills out the appropriate 1099 form and sends copies to the payee (in our case, the marketplace seller), the IRS, and the state taxing authority, where required.
There are more than 20 different 1099 forms in circulation today, but the 1099-K may be one of the most important for marketplace facilitators. Form 1099-K reports non-W-2 income received during the year from payment card transactions or third-party network transactions, like payment apps or online marketplaces.
The 1099-K reporting threshold is currently $20,000 in aggregate payments and 200 transactions, but that’s on track to change. Marketplaces and payment apps only need to complete 1099-K forms for individuals or businesses that reach that threshold, which rules out a lot of small businesses.
The American Rescue Plan slashed the 1099-K reporting threshold to $600, period. For online marketplaces and the folks who sell through them, it will be a whole new ball game once the $600 threshold takes effect.
The lower threshold for the 1099-K was supposed to take effect for the 2022 tax year, but it was delayed, then delayed again. There’s been talk of easing into the lower threshold, moving from $20,000 and 200 transactions to $5,000, but nothing’s final yet. Read our blog, House approves new thresholds for 1099 forms, to learn more.