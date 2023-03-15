Lodging tax insanity — Wacky Tax Wednesday

There are dozens of accommodation platforms operating today. Some, like Airbnb, Expedia, Hotels.com, or Vrbo, have become household names. Others cater to more niche markets, such as glamping or tiny houses. These platforms are increasingly responsible for collecting and remitting the taxes due on the accommodations they facilitate.

Every state with a sales tax now requires marketplace facilitators to collect and remit the tax due on third-party sales of tangible personal property, provided the marketplace itself has a physical presence in the state, does enough business in the state to establish economic nexus (e.g., $100,000 in sales or 200 transactions during a calendar year), or has other ties to the state substantial enough to create a sales tax obligation.



States are starting to clarify whether and to what extent their marketplace facilitator laws apply to accommodation providers. But when it comes to lodging taxes, marketplace facilitator laws can be confoundingly … confounding.



For example:



Kansas requires marketplace facilitators to collect the tax due on rooms, lodgings, and sleeping accommodations booked through the platform, except “if such rooms, lodgings or sleeping accommodations are provided by a hotel.”



West Virginia requires marketplaces to collect and remit hotel occupancy tax on behalf of hotels or hotel operators. However, the West Virginia Tax Division doesn’t administer hotel occupancy tax, so marketplaces must register with and remit to each county or municipality. The state tax department does provide contact information for each local tax authority, but confesses “the list may not be complete.”



Wisconsin requires marketplace providers to collect and remit sales tax and applicable resort area or local exposition taxes on the entire amount charged to a purchaser, including any facilitation fees charged by the marketplace. These taxes are administered by the Wisconsin Department of Revenue.



Marketplaces are also responsible for applicable municipal room taxes in Wisconsin. The Department of Revenue has created a uniform Marketplace Provider Municipal Room Tax Return to help ease the burden on marketplaces, but marketplaces must contact each municipality to determine whether local registration is required, and remit/report to each municipality. The department’s list of jurisdictions with a room tax is 66 pages long, and it may not account for every jurisdiction with a municipal room tax.



It’s hard to get an exact count of taxing jurisdictions from states that don’t administer the taxes. While California and Ohio each have “over 400 municipalities imposing locally administered accommodations taxes,” according to the STRI study, that number doesn’t represent “precise counts.” And the Texas Comptroller’s Office admitted in a report that “there is no comprehensive list of local rates, or even of jurisdictions within the state that levy a local accommodations tax.”



You start to see how complicated lodging tax compliance can be for marketplaces and similar accommodation platforms. They may be required to register with and remit both to the state and to various local taxing authorities within the state, and to deal with compliance and enforcement requirements from state and local authorities. Where local registration/remittance is required, they often have to hunt down the information needed for compliance, such as what rate to charge and which transactions are exempt. They may be liable for all of the taxes due on accommodations, or only some of them. And so on.



No matter how big an accommodation platform provider is, complying with state and local accommodation tax requirements can quickly become a burden. In fact, one platform estimates it takes one full-time employee at least 175 hours per month to comply with local accommodations tax obligations in just five states, according to the STRI study.



Noncompliance isn’t a viable option. For one, it’s against the law. Secondly, the STRI study found that state and local tax authorities are showing “considerable interest in ensuring compliance” with accommodations tax requirements because the industry has changed so much over the past 25 to 30 years.



I find myself wondering why on earth I get so disgruntled when booking one simple hotel room.



For more remarkable tales of lodging tax compliance, see the lodging tax section of the 2023 Avalara Tax Changes report.

