Maryland becomes first state to adopt a digital advertising tax

Update March 9, 2021: Maryland is fast-tracking a measure that would push the start of the digital advertising tax to January 1, 2022, prohibit taxpayers from directly passing on the cost of the tax to certain customers, and exempt ads on digital interfaces owned or operated on behalf of a broadcast or news media entity. See SB 787 for more details.

The Maryland Legislature has adopted the first digital advertising tax in the nation. It’s expected to generate $250 million in its first year.

Lawmakers approved House Bill 732 in March 2020, but Governor Larry Hogan vetoed it. He said at the time that it would be “unconscionable to raise taxes and fees” during a global pandemic and state economic crash. On February 11 and 12, 2021, the Maryland House and Senate easily overrode the veto.