Netflix and Colorado settle: Streaming services are subject to sales tax

Netflix appealed to the Colorado Supreme Court, and in March 2026, the Supreme Court agreed to hear the case. But before the Supreme Court could do so, the two parties signed a joint stipulation to dismiss the case with prejudice. (Hat tip to Law360.)

News of the settlement broke on July 28, 2026, during the Multistate Tax Commission’s annual conference. Details of the settlement haven’t been released, but Josh Pens, Director of Tax Policy at the Colorado Revenue Department, reportedly told the MTC’s Uniformity Committee that the Court of Appeals ruling, which held that streaming is tangible personal property under the 1935 Emergency Sales Tax Act, will stand. (Another hat tip to Law360.)

Phil Horwitz, a state and local tax principal at Ryan, LLC, says the Court of Appeals opinion will likely settle the matter unless another taxpayer decides to challenge Colorado’s existing interpretation or the new software law that takes effect on January 1, 2027.

“The Colorado Netflix case had the potential to undo both the underlying statute and the post-2027 statute because neither statute was sent to a vote of the people to overcome TABOR. However, that door appears to be rapidly closing. We may yet see a challenge to the 2027 software change, but I think the Netflix opinion will be a stumbling block for that case as well.”