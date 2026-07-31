Netflix and Colorado settle: Streaming services are subject to sales tax

Yes, streaming services are subject to sales tax in Colorado.
Under Colorado law, tangible personal property includes digital goods, meaning any item delivered or stored by digital means, such as video, music, and electronic books. The method of delivery doesn’t impact taxability.
Beginning January 1, 2027, most computer software will be subject to Colorado sales and use tax under HB 26-1223. The bill doesn’t mention software as a service (SaaS), so the Colorado Department of Revenue may need to provide more guidance.