Sellers around the globe are seeing continued growth in ecommerce sales, which has governments moving quickly to enact laws that regulate the taxation of goods sold through online marketplaces to combat fraud. Businesses based in the United States that sell to international customers should pay special attention to new tax rules for value-added tax (VAT) on ecommerce sales.

Similar to the U.S., the United Kingdom, and the European Union often usher in new tax changes at the start and midpoint of the year (January 1 and July 1). Following the finalization of Brexit in December 2020, the U.K. now has its own VAT reforms separate from the EU, including U.K. marketplace VAT regulations that went into effect January 1, 2021.

The 2021 EU ecommerce VAT package slated to take effect July 1, 2021, will have a major impact on ecommerce businesses with customers in the EU. U.S. sellers should pay particularly close attention to the new marketplace deemed supplier change, which is one of three VAT obligation reforms along with one-stop shop (OSS) single VAT return and the elimination of the VAT exemption on low-value imports.