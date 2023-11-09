OTA license and registration requirements: What you need to know

In a word: Probably. All states with sales tax now have marketplace facilitator laws, and because online travel agencies are marketplace platforms, they are subject to these regulations.
That said, each state has its own rules for establishing nexus. You aren’t required to register until you reach the threshold for each state, so your actual registrations will largely depend on:
- The place where your business is based
- The location of the property listings
- The number of transactions and/or sales you have in each state
Keep in mind, there are additional ways to establish nexus with a state.
Beyond nexus laws, specific tax obligations also vary from state to state. Some states exempt OTAs from tax obligations on the total sale amount, but still require them to collect taxes on the markup. And where lodging taxes are often assessed at local levels, you’ll need to register with those jurisdictions.