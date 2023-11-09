OTA license and registration requirements: What you need to know

As we’ve discussed before, tax obligations for online travel agencies (OTAs) can be pretty complex. But things can get dicey even before you tackle tax rate calculations or file returns. As a web-based business, you’re likely to get listings for properties across the United States — which means you may be on the hook to register and follow licensing requirements wherever those properties may be.

In order to stay compliant, you need to be armed with the right information. When it comes to licensing and registration, some of the more common questions are: