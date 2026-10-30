A seasonal cash gap is about timing. Expenses tied to the busy season, along with regular overhead, come due before enough sales revenue has been collected to cover them. Financing a cash gap is largely a matter of confidence: Final sales minus overhead should reasonably cover the borrowed amount once the season plays out. How to evaluate business loan payback periods looks at why repayment timing deserves as much scrutiny as the loan amount, especially for businesses with uneven, seasonal revenue.

A growth opportunity is different. It requires additional upfront investment beyond normal season prep, such as buying more inventory than last year, expanding production, hiring beyond the usual seasonal head count, or upgrading equipment. The rationale here is forecast-based: The investment should generate enough incremental profit to justify its financing cost.

For many businesses, a cash gap and a growth opportunity show up together. The gap appears reliably, tied to the calendar, while growth reshapes it throughout the cash conversion cycle, often making it bigger and harder to predict from last year’s numbers.