Some remote sellers need to register to collect sales tax in Alaska. Now.

Updated 4.17.2020

Although there’s no state sales tax in Alaska, more than 100 local governments in The Last Frontier levy local sales taxes. Some of these local governments now require certain out-of-state sellers to register to collect and remit sales tax.

The collection obligation applies to remote sellers and marketplace facilitators whose sales into Alaska in the previous calendar year meet one or both of the following thresholds:

$100,000 or more in statewide gross sales from the sale(s) of property, products, or services delivered into the state; or

200 or more separate transactions of property, products, or services delivered into the state.

Remote sellers and marketplace facilitators should include all sales made into Alaska when calculating the threshold, not merely sales shipped to a particular jurisdiction. Those with less than $100,000 in sales or fewer than 200 transactions aren’t required to register but should monitor their sales into the state so they’ll know if they cross the threshold.

As of this writing, the following cities and boroughs in Alaska have adopted a remote sales tax collection obligation (listed with the date they adopted the Remote Sales Tax Code):

City and Borough of Juneau (February 3, 2020)

City and Borough of Wrangell (March 1, 2020)

City of Adak (March 17, 2020)

City of Cordova (April 1, 2020)

City of Homer (February 24, 2020)

City of Kenai (February 24, 2020)

City of Nome (March 9, 2020)

City of Palmer (March 24, 2020)

City of Seldovia (February 24, 2020)

City of Seward (February 24, 2020)

City of Soldotna (February 24, 2020)

City of Wasilla (February 24, 2020)

Haines Borough (March 10, 2020)

Kenai Peninsula Borough (February 24, 2020)

Out-of-state businesses that have already met the $100,000 sales/200 transactions threshold in Alaska must start collecting sales tax on their sales into these cities and boroughs within 30 days of the dates listed above.

That means qualifying remote sellers should register and be prepared to start collecting sales tax in the City and Borough of Juneau by March 4, 2020, and in the remaining cities and boroughs by March 25, 2020. More details on how to do file and remit in Alaska are provided below.