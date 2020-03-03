Some remote sellers need to register to collect sales tax in Alaska. Now.

Remote sellers don’t need to register with the tax authorities in each of the above jurisdictions. Instead, they register and remit through a single, statewide administrative system: the Alaska Remote Sellers Sales Tax Commission Portal. Each seller should register with the commission once, even if they sell (and plan to collect sales tax) in multiple cities or boroughs.
The commission will notify registered sellers as additional cities or boroughs adopt the Remote Sellers Sales Tax Code. It expects more to do so by June 30, 2020.
The Alaska cities believe having this single point of registration and remittance allows Alaska to be more in line with South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc., the United States Supreme Court decision that authorized states to tax remote sales.Wayfair and the birth of economic nexus
Until the Wayfair decision (June 21, 2018), states could require a business to collect and remit sales tax only if the business had a physical presence in the state. Wayfair overruled the physical presence rule, authorizing states to base a remote sales tax collection obligation solely on economic activity in the state, or economic nexus.*
This was groundbreaking.
In previous decisions, the Supreme Court had upheld the physical presence rule on the grounds that taxing remote sales could discriminate against or place undue burdens upon interstate commerce. In Wayfair, however, the court determined South Dakota had taken steps to prevent such discrimination or burdens by:
Lacking any other guidelines, these three points have become the North Star for the 43 states (plus the District of Columbia) that have adopted and enforce economic nexus.
Like South Dakota, most states provide a small-seller exception and enforce economic nexus prospectively. And while not all are members of the SST, all SST members have adopted economic nexus. See more details in this state-by-state guide to economic nexus laws.