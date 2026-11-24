With less than six weeks left in office, Comptroller Huffines
continues work to narrow the Texas tax base, despite the fact that his
successor Sarah Eckhardt has requested
that he “cease pursuit of rule changes initiated since August 1,
2026.”
On November 17, 2026, Huffines announced new
rules ending the state’s tax on streaming services, which has been
in effect since 2014. Proposed amendments to Rule 3.313 clarify that 1)
streaming subscriptions are not taxable cable television services, 2)
video programming delivered over the internet is not a cable television
service, and 3) video programming delivered over the internet is not a
taxable amusement service.
On November 18, 2026, Huffines announced proposed
amendments to rule 3.308. The amendments clarify that AI, cloud
computing, internet hosting, and “other hosted technology services” are
not taxable as data processing services. “The proposed amendments define
a data processing service as one in which the provider processes data
supplied by the customer and returns it in an organized, usable format,
confirm that hosted technology services are not taxable, and require
that software sales be allocated so Texas taxes only the portion of the
sale or use in Texas.”
Huffines previously introduced other rules to narrow the data
processing tax.
In September 2026, Huffines proposed ending the data
processing tax on marketplace and platform fees. He announced the adoption
of these amendments on November 23, 2026. The new rules will take
effect following publication in the Texas Register and
completion of all required administrative procedures. You can find more
information here.
Huffines next ordered his office to end
the data processing tax on medical records and healthcare technology
systems. As of November 23, 2026, these proposed rules aren’t
finalized, but they should be soon.
Although the Texas Legislature creates Texas sales and use tax laws,
the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts establishes rules and
regulations clarifying the application of the laws. Different
comptrollers bring different perspectives to that role.
Former Comptroller Glenn Hegar extended the reach of the data
processing services tax. Under his leadership, data migration, internet
hosting, website creation, word processing, and other related activities
became taxable data processing services effective April 2, 2025. He
extended the data processing tax to marketplace and platform fees
starting October 1, 2025.
Don Huffines has only been in office since August 2026, but he’s
introduced several significant sales and use tax policy changes. It will
be interesting to see what Comptroller-elect Eckhardt does once she
assumes control of the agency on
or before January 1, 2027.