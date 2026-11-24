With less than six weeks left in office, Comptroller Huffines continues work to narrow the Texas tax base, despite the fact that his successor Sarah Eckhardt has requested that he “cease pursuit of rule changes initiated since August 1, 2026.”

On November 17, 2026, Huffines announced new rules ending the state’s tax on streaming services, which has been in effect since 2014. Proposed amendments to Rule 3.313 clarify that 1) streaming subscriptions are not taxable cable television services, 2) video programming delivered over the internet is not a cable television service, and 3) video programming delivered over the internet is not a taxable amusement service.

On November 18, 2026, Huffines announced proposed amendments to rule 3.308. The amendments clarify that AI, cloud computing, internet hosting, and “other hosted technology services” are not taxable as data processing services. “The proposed amendments define a data processing service as one in which the provider processes data supplied by the customer and returns it in an organized, usable format, confirm that hosted technology services are not taxable, and require that software sales be allocated so Texas taxes only the portion of the sale or use in Texas.”

Huffines previously introduced other rules to narrow the data processing tax.

In September 2026, Huffines proposed ending the data processing tax on marketplace and platform fees. He announced the adoption of these amendments on November 23, 2026. The new rules will take effect following publication in the Texas Register and completion of all required administrative procedures. You can find more information here.

Huffines next ordered his office to end the data processing tax on medical records and healthcare technology systems. As of November 23, 2026, these proposed rules aren’t finalized, but they should be soon.

Although the Texas Legislature creates Texas sales and use tax laws, the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts establishes rules and regulations clarifying the application of the laws. Different comptrollers bring different perspectives to that role.

Former Comptroller Glenn Hegar extended the reach of the data processing services tax. Under his leadership, data migration, internet hosting, website creation, word processing, and other related activities became taxable data processing services effective April 2, 2025. He extended the data processing tax to marketplace and platform fees starting October 1, 2025.

Don Huffines has only been in office since August 2026, but he’s introduced several significant sales and use tax policy changes. It will be interesting to see what Comptroller-elect Eckhardt does once she assumes control of the agency on or before January 1, 2027.